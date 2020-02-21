Four years after his impressive debut film, Karthick Naren is returning with Mafia: Chapter 1. He has teamed up with Arun Vijay and Prasanna for a high-octane action drama. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the female lead in the film, who can be considered as the second protagonist in the Tamil flick.

The movie has Jakes Bejoy's music. He has scored four songs for the movie which are used as narrative tools in the film. Mafia has Gokul Benoy's cinematography and Sreejith Sarang's editing.

Story:

The movie is said to be inspired from Narcos, Netflix's web series. The story of Mafia is set in Chennai. The battle is between Aryan (Arun Vijay), a hunter, and RK (Prasanna), the Beast. It is the cat-and-mouse game between the hero and the villain which forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

Arun Vijay has been choosy with his movies for some time now. His Thadam, which was released last year, not only on appreciation from the critics, but also became a successful venture at the box office. And Prasanna's choice of movies has also impressed the viewers. With the two united for Karthick Naren's film, a Tamil cine-goer will obviously have high expectations from movie.

The promos from Mafia: Chapter 1 has also generated positive vibes around the film. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below: