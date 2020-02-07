Prasanna, who was approached to play the antagonist in Ajith Kumar's Valimai, opted out of the project despite always dreaming to share screen space with the actor. His decision had taken many by a surprise as he had explained the reason behind it. Now, the 37-year old has refused to talk about what led him to stay out of Boney Kapoor-funded flick.

Why Prasanna Opted out of Valimai?

"It is true that I had an offer to act in Valimai and held discussions for two months. Unfortunately, it did not happen. I don't wish to speak about it in detail which is not fair. The shooting of the movie is still in progress and I have immense respect for the peoples involved in the project," Prasanna said in an interview.

However, Prasanna is hopeful of getting an opportunity to work with the actor, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans, again. "I don't think this is a full stop rather I see it as a comma," Prasanna added. It has to be noted that there were rumours of him being part of Ajith and Venkat Prabhu's rumoured project, Mankatha 2.

Unpleasant Experience?

Nonetheless, Prasanna's decision has surprised cine-goers, who wonder whether the actor had any unpleasant experience with the Valimai team when the talks were on.

In the same interview, he expressed his wish to play the antagonist in the movies of Ajith Kumar, Vijay, Dhanush and SJ Suryah.

Prasanna is now gearing up for his next movie Mafia: Chapter 1, directed by Karthick Naren. Arjun Vijay plays the lead in the movie, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar in the female lead.

Coming to Valimai, the shooting of the Ajith-starrer is happening at a brisk pace. The makers are yet to announce the name of the artist who will enact the villain's role. Also, the female lead's name is also yet to be revealed.

The film is scheduled for release during Diwali festival.