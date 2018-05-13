Fifth seed Dominic Thiem takes on second seed Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 tournament — Madrid Open 2018 at Caja Magica on Sunday, May 13.

Thiem vs Zverev will not start before 6:30 pm local time, 9 pm IST and 4:30 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Live.

Thiem vs Zverev - Madrid Open preview

Not many expected a Rafael Nadal sans final in Madrid, given the Spaniard's run of form on the red dirt in the ongoing season. Nonetheless, Sunday's final promises to be a cracker of a contest as two of the most exciting young players on the circuit go head-to-head in the Spanish capital.

Thiem is chasing his first Masters 1000 title and the Austrian will start the final as favorite. The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the ongoing tournament. The straight-set win over Nadal in the quarter-final would have given him a lot of confidence.

Thiem's confidence was on display in the semi-final Saturday as he dispatched off Kevin Anderson in straight sets — his first win over the American star — in the semi-final.

Thiem leads Zverev 4-1 in head-to-head meetings, having won all their three meetings on clay so far. The lower-ranked Austrian also won their last meeting (at Rotterdam Open in February last year).

Can Zverev join the Big Four?

Nonetheless, Zverev has transformed into a consistent player on tour, taking down big names at will, ever since. The NextGen star won five titles in 2017, including two Masters 1000 crowns.

Zverev heads into Sunday's final with a chance to become only the fifth active player after Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to have won three or more Masters 1000 title.

The world number three made light work of Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 6-1 and stormed into the final. Having not lost a set yet in the ongoing tournament, he will be hoping to better his record against Thiem.

