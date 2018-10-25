Live

The Madras High Court gave its verdict on the fate of 18 disqualified MLAs who were ousted from AIADMK last September.

Justice Satyanarayana has upheld Speaker P Dhanapal's decision to oust the 18 MLAs. They will remain disqualified.

The 18 MLAs had pledged their loyalty to Sasikala-TTV Dinakaran and expressed their doubts to the governor of having E Palaniswami as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the speaker of the house, P Dhanapal disqualified the dissident MLAs on September 18, 2017, on grounds of bringing their own government down.

The MLAs contested this decision by the speaker in the High Court.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave opposing decisions on the case. Banerjee supported Dhanapal's move while Sundar opposed it.

