Madonna just went on Instagram and made an insane revelation. Reportedly, Madonna has revealed that she already has coronavirus antibodies after getting herself tested for the virus.

The 61-year-old pop legend made the revelation in an Instagram video, which is part of a series she's dubbed her "Quarantine Diaries."

In the video, Madonna said that she took the test the other day and she found out that she has the antibodies. The singer went on to say that she had decided to go for a long drive in a car and she was going to roll down the window and that she was going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.

Madonna seems to be confused about how the coronavirus works and maybe putting herself in danger. Apparently, she appears to be claiming that she is somehow now immune to the virus. The singer appears to be claiming that following a test, it has proven that her immune system has already seen the coronavirus, though it is unclear if she had suffered any symptoms.

However, it is still unclear whether those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently stat that if you have the antibodies, it doesn't necessarily make you immune to the virus.

Madonna got reflective as she pondered the nature of the virus. There seemed to be instrumental music playing in the background. She said that COVID-19 didn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are.

She added that it doesn't care about how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about is it what's great about it. She said: 'Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship goes down, we're all going down together.'

Which seems like the same old refrain that celebrities have been holding onto since the lockdown began. That we were all in this together.