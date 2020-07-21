Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 21 after a prolonged illness. Ashutosh Tandon, son and UP minister, shared the sad demise.

Lalji Tandon took his last at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Ashutosh Tandon said that last rights of Lalji Tandon will be performed at 4:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow.

Lalji Tandon died due to prolonged sickness

Lalji Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 13 after he complained of urinary problem and fever. He, thereafter, developed complications in liver and kidney and even underwent a surgical procedure. He was put on ventilator later.

'Lalji played a key role in strengthening BJP': PM Modi condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

"Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."