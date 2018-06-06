Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a new set of schemes to aid labourers and families lacking in financial support in the state. The State Cabinet today approved the Bijili Bill Mafi Yojana 2018, that would waiver outstanding electricity bills for the poor.

The state also announced a new scheme - Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018. It intends to supply power at a subsidised rate. Labourers falling under the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh would be able to avail this scheme.

Under the subsidised power scheme, registered labourers of the unorganised sector and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be provided electricity at a cost of Rs 200 per month.

In case the bill is lower than Rs 200, the beneficiary will have to pay the actual bill amount and in the instance of the bill amount crossing Rs 200, the difference amount would be subsidised by the state government.

Power connection under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana would be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. All families whose power consumption was below 100 watts would be eligible for the scheme, one that is expected to benefit 88 lakh families in the state. Thus, people who use air conditioners and electric heaters would not be eligible. The scheme is meant to help families run basic electric devices such as fans, lights and televisions.

"Under the power bill waiver scheme, pending dues (as on June 1, 2018) of registered labourers of the unorganised sector and poor families would be waived completely," added the release.

The scheme is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 1000 crore and comes into effect from July 1.

[With inputs from ANI]