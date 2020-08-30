At least one person was killed and three others were injured when a building collapsed in Sehore district's Ashta in Madhya Pradesh.

The building collapsed on Saturday night following incessant rains in the region.The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

4 people got trapped under the debris after building collapsed

"Four people got trapped under the debris after the building collapsed due to heavy rains in Ashta. While three were rescued with the help of a JCB machine, a 13-year-old child lost her life," SDM Ashta Ravi Varma said.

As soon as the authorities were informed, they reached the building collapse site to rescue those trapped under the debris.

On Saturday, water entered the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal as the level of Bada Talab increased due to incessant rainfall in the region.