Madhuri Dixit is one of the best dancers Bollywood has ever seen, each of her dance steps even to this day, is remembered fondly. From 'Dhak dhak karne laga' to 'Mera piya ghar aya' fans still obsess over these songs and wish to recreate Madhuri's amazing dance steps in these songs. There is another song, however, that will forever be synonymous with Madhuri's fame, and that is 'Ek do teen'. True B-town fans cannot even imagine anyone else recreating the same dance steps as Madhuri; however, the actress does think that one particular star kid definitely can.

Madhuri recently walked the IIFA Green Carpet, and a video of her interacting with the hosts is doing the rounds. While interacting, the popular 90s actress mentioned who she likes among the younger ones and also spoke about whose dance she likes the most.

The actress praised Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, who recently made her debut with 'Azaad'. She said, "Among the youngest ones, I like Rasha Thadani. Her dance is very graceful." When asked who she thinks could recreate 'Ek do Teen' if it had to be remade in today's day and age, she instantly took Rasha's name.

About the song

The song 'Ek do Teen' was featured in the movie 'Tezaab' and that movie was Madhuri's big breakthrough in Bollywood. The movie starred Madhuri and Anil Kapoor and was directed by N Chandra. However, the song has already been remade multiple times; one of them was featured in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, and Jacqueline Fernandez was featured in the song. That same year, the song was also recreated for Desi Magic, which had Ameesha Patel as the lead.

About Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with 'Azaad' opposite Aaman Devgan and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film revolves around the bond that humans and animals share and also focuses on loyalty, courage, and love. The film may not have garnered a huge amount of box-office success but Rasha was appreciated for her dance moves in the song 'Uyi Amma.'