Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has a strong message against child labour, a practice still rampant in several parts of India on World Day Against Child Labour.

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to share her opinion. The actress said that children are the future of the country and she requested everyone to say no to child labour.

"Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it's our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently released a single titled Candle which marks her debut as a singer. Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show Dance Deewane where she is one of the judges.