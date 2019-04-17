'Madhura Raja', the latest Malayalam movie that stars Mammootty in the lead role had its grand theatrical release on April 12, 2019. The film, upon its release, garnered mixed reviews from all corners, and it collected more than Rs 11 crore at the box-office in its opening weekend.

However, on Monday, the collection figures of 'Madhura Raja' witnessed a drastic fall, and the trend was followed on Tuesday too. Most of the theatres in Kerala witnessed an average attendance percentage of 40 for 'Madhura Raja' shows, and it was something unexpected, considering the vacation season factor.

Even though the makers have not revealed the official collection figures of 'Madhura Raja', trade analysts claim that the film might have collected somewhere around Rs 2 crores in its fifth day. The collection figures are expected to increase by Friday, and in all probabilities, 'Madhura Raja' will cross the Rs 20 crore at the Kerala box-office mark by the end of this weekend.

On the other hand, 'Lucifer' is continuing its dream run at the box-office, and even after three weeks of its release, the movie is garnering more and more audience attention. When compared to the Mammootty film, 'Lucifer' has an unquestionable cutting edge at the box-office, as it collected more than Rs 3 crores at the box-office on Tuesday.

In 'Madhura Raja', Mammootty has played the role of Raja, a goon who hails from Madhura. At one point in time, he reaches the Paambin Thuruthu island to fight against VR Nadeshan, an evil man who heads the illicit hooch business in the area.

The film directed by Vyshakh is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from the megastar, 'Madhura Raja' also stars Jagapathi Babu, Narain, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Mahima Nambiar, Nedumudi Venu, and Vijayaraghavan in other prominent roles.

'Madhura Raja' is bankrolled by Nelson Ipe in the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.