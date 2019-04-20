Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' released on April 12 has completed its one-week box-office run all across the world, and it is slowly emerging as the biggest blockbuster in the career of the megastar. As per latest updates, 'Madhura Raja' has collected more than Rs 20 crore from Kerala box-office alone, and considering the booking statuses for this weekend, the figure may surpass Rs 25 crore by the end of this weekend.

'Madhura Raja' can be considered as a comeback movie of Mammootty who continuously failed to make strong impacts at the box-office in the past few years. Even though movies like 'The Great Father' and 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' received positive responses from critics, these films failed to make it big at the box-office, despite bolstering collection figures publicized by the fans of the actor.

'Madhura Raja' received a grand opening in its opening day from theatres all across Kerala. It collected more than Rs 4.2 crore from Kerala in its opening day, while the worldwide collection was a whopping Rs 9 crore. In its opening weekend, 'Madhura Raja' collected Rs 11 crore from the Kerala box-office. Even though the film faced a small setback in weekdays, the collections have started improving from Friday evening shows.

In the meantime, Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' is also enjoying a steady run at the box-office. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, and trade experts believe that this film is going to emerge as an industry hit at Mollywood box-office. However, Tamilrockers has recently released the pirated copy of 'Lucifer' online, and it may affect the collection of the movie in the coming days.

Vyshakh who previously made 'Pulimurugan' the reigning industry hit of Mollywood has directed 'Madhura Raja'. Through 'Madhura Raja', Vyshakh has once again proved that he is the SS Rajamouli of Mollywood who can craft beautiful movies even using average scripts.

The film features Mammootty in the role of Raja, a comic goon who fights against the evils in the society. Apart from the megastar, 'Madhura Raja' also stars Anusree, Jagapathi Babu, Salim Kumar, Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan in other prominent roles.