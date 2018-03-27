Madhavan has opted out of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Simmba, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie Temper. And the Telugu superhit is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Vishal stepping into the shoes of Jr NTR.

The Breathe actor has walked out of Rohit Shetty directorial owing to his shoulder injury. The actor tweeted: "Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost."

However, Tamil media has now reported that Madhavan has been considered to be a part of the Tamil remake of Temper. Although there is no update on whether the makers have approached him for a role, fans expect him to reprise the antagonist's role in Vishal's flick.

In Kollywood, he was last seen in the super-hit action-thriller Vikram Vedha and will be working in Gautham Menon's next flick.

Coming back to the Tamil remake, AR Murugadoss' former assistant Venkat Mohan will be directing the movie, which will be bankrolled by Light House Movie Makers. Raashi Khanna, who was earlier seen in the films like Shaitan Ka Bachcha and Imaikka Nodigal, has been reportedly approached to play the female lead.

"I quite liked Temper, and I plan to do it soon in Tamil. Before that, I have to complete the other two films which I have been postponing for a while now due to my Nadigar Sangam commitments," Vishal had told last year during the promotions of his Thupparivalan.

Puri Jagannadh's Temper was a hit which had Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead roles, Prakash Raj was the antagonist in the action-drama.