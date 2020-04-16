Madhavan's Alaipayuthey has completed 20 years of release and Maddy has shared his experience of being part of such a classic film. He has also revealed a few interesting information which fans would love to know.

Romantic Scene

In an interview with The Hindu, Madhavan has spoken about the romantic scene in the railway station where the hero and heroine performed thinking about their real-life partners. While he thought about his future-wife Saritha, his co-star Shalini enacted the sequence thinking about her future-hubby Ajith was opposite her. This helped them to deliver their best.

This proposal scene remains one of the major highlights of Alaipayuthey.

Ajith's Help

Talking about Ajith, Maddy has claimed that Thala used to help him a lot during his initial days in film industry. "There was a time when I traveled a lot, Ajith and I shared a lot of our mutual likings for flights and cars", said Madhavan who added that Ajith and Shalini are made for each other," he said.

The 49-year old also added that he considers Alaipayuthey as the second best work of Mani Ratnam after Mouna Ragam.

Madhavan had interaction with fans on Twitter and recalled about an unforgetable scene. He posted, "I still break into a sweat when I think of how I had to sing this song in reverse and give my expression in reverse to make the lip sync happen. That too in my FIRST film. Plus I have 16 left feet w.r.t Dancing .Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingFolded handsFolded hands. [sic]"

Madhavan and Shalini's chemistry had worked big time. The beautifully-portrayed emotions backed by AR Rahman's wonderful music were the major highlights of the flick.