While former state Governor Satya Pal Malik's allegations of corruption against Goa CM Pramod Sawant has started a political outcry and sent shockwaves across the nation. Amidst this controversy, RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav has rejected Malik's claims of corruption while he was the governor of J&K.

Madhav, who served as the BJP in-charge of J&K, responded to Malik's allegations of bribery against him and demanded probe into the charges. Madhav also warned of legal action once he returned to Delhi, the BJP leader said in Rajkot on Sunday, where he was promoting his recent book "The Hindutva Paradigm."

"Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has indirectly levelled allegations that there was a file in my name in J&K and that there was some talk about paying money in that respect. Such type of allegations are all false. There is no question of there being a file in my name or at my behest. It's a false allegation...So far as his attempts to indirectly point at me by repeatedly referring to 'one RSS functionary', I'll explore the legal remedy for this, once I return to Delhi," Madhav was quoted as saying.

Madhav demands probe against Malik

Malik, who is currently the Governor of Meghalaya, served as the Governor of J&K from August 2018 till October 2019. During Malik's tenure, J&K was ruled by PDP and BJP alliance and Madhav was BJP in-charge of the state. Madhav has demanded an investigation into all the deals during Malik's tenure as J&K Governor.

"We will certainly initiate legal action but I also want (investigated) all the deals of his time, as he is saying he cancelled two of them. Why were they cancelled? If the government had finalised some deal there should be an investigation into why it was cancelled? I don't know what deals he is talking about, but let there be an investigation into those deals, as well as, all others," he said.

Last week, Malik said that he informed PM Modi about the Rs 300 core bribe he was offered to clear two files, one belonging to Anil Ambani's firm and another linked to an RSS functionary.