In the last decade or so, Akshay Kumar has established himself as the go-to choice for biopics or for films with a social message. From Samrat Prithviraj, OMG 2, Bell Bottom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Mission Mangal to lots more; the actor has changed his career graph in the last several years. At a recent event, when the actor was asked if he makes films championing any particular party's causes, this is what the actor said.

Films favouring any party?

Akshay revealed that he has made films like Airlift which was made during Congress' reign. He also added that even his recent release - Mission Raniganj, talks about the time Congress was in power. The superstar added that which film is made under whose tenure shouldn't matter. Instead, the only thing that should matter is how the films are made for the betterment of the country.

"Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress' tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country," he told Times Network.

India - Canada soured relationship

Shedding some thoughts on the recent India - Canada soured equation, Akshay said that he supports PM Narendra Modi and how he has chosen to deal with it. "I am a very positive person. I hope and pray everything sorts itself out and things are how they used to be. I don't want to look at the negative side, what has happened but on the positive hope that everything gets better.