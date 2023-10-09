Akshay Kumar's decision to come back as the brand ambassador of Vimal pan masala brand hasn't been taken lightly. Khiladi Kumar is seen in the latest Vimal promo along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, almost a year after he had apologised for being a part of the brand. An unseen video doing the rounds shows Akshay, Ajay and SRK promoting the brand through an ad.

Whether it is a new advertisement or some unseen footage from previous can't be said for certain. It was in April 2022 that Akshay had stepped down as the brand ambassador owing to massive backlash on social media.

Akshay's statement back then

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi," Akshay had stated.

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he had added.

Vimal brothers are back pic.twitter.com/DyljYbXcUG — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 8, 2023

Netizens in shock

Netizens are furious with Akshay's decision to allegedly return. "He's such a hypocrite," wrote one user. "Cancel his Indian citizenship," another user wrote. "With nothing working for him as far as films are concerned , Vimal is his only bet," a social media user commented. "Shameless all these 3 stars. Sad public follow them blindly," another user commented.

"They already know what happens. Either they don't have a choice or they don't care for real the bad impact on audience. But we should make a conscious choice not to buy, simple! No matter who endorses. No blaming others," read one more of the comments. From the looks of it, the advertisement seems to be shot during Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan days, owing to the superstar's long hair. However, it is only upto Akshay Kumar to clear the air.