It was a fun-filled night with friends for veteran actor Shabana Azmi as she celebrated 74th birthday on Wednesday, 2024. The birthday celebration was attended by Shabana's closest friends, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, among others.

Farah Khan took to her social media and gave a sneak peek into Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday celerbations. She shared a video, which begins with a glimpse of piece of decoration with 50 written on it (the actor has completed 50 years in cinema).

The video also show Shabana Azmi posing with Urmila and Vidya Balan. Farah Khan says, "50th birthday of the living legend. To this, Vidya Balan jokingly adds, "No, no, 40th." Sharing the clip on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote, "Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood. Shabana Azmi and Vidya Balan and oh... there's also Urmila Matondkar. Happy birthday Shabana."

Dia Mirza shared a few pictures from Shabana Azmi's birthday party. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shabana Amma. You are our inspiration, our cheerleader and the glue that holds us together. We are so lucky to call you our own. As you complete 50 years in cinema this month please know that you are deeply cherished. Thank you for being the absolute best. We love you."

Urmila Matondkar wrote, "The Maa that Cinema gave me...and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone Mere paas Maa hai. Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure n an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood n learnt a great deal from you which still continues. Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven for almost 4 decades and tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths and show us the way to love, life n great heights."

In a clip, Richa Chahda's husband-actor Ali Fazal who was also part said, "Nothing bas video nikaal raha tha (only recording a video)." Dia also gave a glimpse of Shabana's birthday cake.

About Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, has won five National Awards, has worked in over 100 films. The made her debut in Bollywood with movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others.