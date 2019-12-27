A team of researchers from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad won a unique Wellcome Trust/ DBT India Alliance Clinical/Public Health Research Center (CRC) grant of about Rs 10 crore. This paved way for the institutions to set up a first of kind centre for excellence in health outcomes research and economics.

The team

The process of selection included a rigorous application submission stage, an international peer-review stage and a final interview that spanned over six months from earlier in the year. The team includes:

Dr Raja Narayanan.

Dr Anthony Vipin Das from LVPEI.

Dr Chirantan Chatterjee from IIM Ahmedabad.

Dr Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad.

Dr Narayanan is the PI for the project and other members are co-PIs.

Advisory board to include Harvard, Stanford University researchers

The team will be advised by an international advisory board of health economists and medical outcomes researchers from Harvard and Stanford University among others. Over the next 5 years, the center proposes to create a first of its kind unit of excellence, that will use big data in Indian healthcare along with machine learning and economic tool kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policymaking in Indian healthcare.

First of kind centre for health research & economics

The upcoming center also proposes to recruit world-class postdoctoral fellows, research assistants and conduct training of doctors to engage in economic evidence-based clinical decision making, such as cost-effectiveness studies with data from India through the Clinical Research Training Programme (CRTP) Fellowships embedded within the CRC grant. In its ambition, the center aims to be a role model for more such centers beyond India in the developing world.

The India Alliance grant opens up a lot of possibilities for clinical research training, big data science, health economics and health policy in India. - Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, LVPEI

He further added, LVPEI has always been focused on clinical research since its inception and has a strong record in publishing research in the world in the field of ophthalmology. Our collaboration with the IIM Ahmedabad and IIPH would lay the foundation for data-driven Health Care in India."

The mission of the IIPH is to find appropriate solutions to public health challenges in India. This unique collaboration has the potential to scale up the quality of eye research that will contribute to eliminating avoidable blindness in India and the South Asia region - Dr. Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad

This is a delightful opportunity to change the face of healthcare in India, and also a matter of great responsibility. I look forward to working with a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, public health specialists and machine learning experts. - Prof. Chirantan Chatterjee, IIMA

About LV Prasad Eye Institute

The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1987 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, comprehensive eye care institution.

LVPEI is governed by two trusts, the Hyderabad Eye Institute and the Hyderabad Eye Research Foundation.

The Institute is a WHO Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness and a Global Resource Centre for VISION 2020: The Right to Sight initiative.

The LVPEI pyramidal model of eye care delivery currently includes a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, 3 tertiary centres in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, 19 secondary and 183 primary care vision centres that cover the remotest rural areas in the four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.

About IIMA

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) was set up as an autonomous institution in 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat and the Indian industry.