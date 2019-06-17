Karan Johar's Lust Stories not only won critical and commercial acclaim but, also introduced us to a fresh-new talent – Kiara Advani. Though she had done full-fledged roles before, it was her performance of Megha, a housewife, who is left sexually unsatisfied after marriage, that established her as one of the new-age actresses to watch out for.

Apart from her acting, one scene that became the talk-of-the-town was the vibrator scene. Talking about how she prepared herself for the scene, Advani revealed in a chat show with Neha Dhupia, "Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn't want me to laugh. I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about." She further said, K Jo advised her to, "Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll."

Kiara's debut film – Fugly – had bombed at the box-office. Talking about her flop debut, Advani said that she went to many directors post that for roles in films but no one was ready to work with her. But, now, the same directors want to cast her in their films. "In Bollywood, it was 'Lust Stories' that gave me an opportunity to act," the diva said during an interaction with DNA.

Kiara will be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh next, which is slated to release on June 21. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Good News and Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay and Indoo Ki Jawani.