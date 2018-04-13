Singer-actress Antonique Smith has joined the cast of Marvel's Luke Cage for the second season. Smith will play the character of detective Nandi Tyler, who will be butting heads with Misty Knight (Simone Missick) in the series.

According to BlackFilm, Nandi and Misty's bitter relationship began when both of them were in high school. And, on the top of it, the tension between two intensifies when Nandi takes over Misty's position after Misty's hand gets cut off in The Defenders series.

According to Comicbook.com, there will be some new faces featured in the upcoming season. The series will see Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) playing the character of John McIver, "a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance," Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) as Tilda Johnson, "a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her," and Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) as Rosalie Carbone, "a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem."

Besides all of them, Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi will be reprising their roles in the series.

The official synopsis of Luke Cage Season 2 reads

"After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can't save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain."

Luke Cage Season 2, which consists of 13 episodes, will premiere on Netflix on June 22, 2018.