Croatian captain Modric will be hoping to inspire his ageing side to make a mark in Russia. At 32, Modric may not be as young or fast as he was, but he is still a focal point for Croatia's attack. Modric will be hoping to use some of his domestic form to lift up the European side past the group stages.

Name: Luka Modric

Age: 32

Date of Birth: September 9, 1985

Place of Birth: Zadar, Croatia

Position: Central Midfield

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 66kg

International Caps: 106

International Goals: 12

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Real Madrid

2017/18 Season stats: