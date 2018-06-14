Croatian captain Modric will be hoping to inspire his ageing side to make a mark in Russia. At 32, Modric may not be as young or fast as he was, but he is still a focal point for Croatia's attack. Modric will be hoping to use some of his domestic form to lift up the European side past the group stages.
Name: Luka Modric
Age: 32
Date of Birth: September 9, 1985
Place of Birth: Zadar, Croatia
Position: Central Midfield
Height: 1.72m
Weight: 66kg
International Caps: 106
International Goals: 12
Shirt Number: 10
Current Club: Real Madrid
2017/18 Season stats:
- La Liga: 1 goal, 6 assists in 26 appearances
- Champions League: 1 goal, 1 assist in 11 appearances