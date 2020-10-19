The trailer of Netflix's original film Ludo has been unveiled. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Ludo takes you on four different journeys which meet at a crossroad. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series, the film promises audiences incredible performances and soulful, stirring music by Pritam Chakraborty.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with visuals of dice rolling and a voice in the background saying, "Ludo is life and life is ludo."

A voice further says, "Aap jeeto ya haaro, ultimately saare gotiyon ko phonchna toh Ek hi ghar mein hai an" (No matter if you win or lose, all tokens have to reach in the same house ultimately).

Cut to Abhishek Bachchan is seen threatening a man of the phone after kidnapping his daughter. It is the kid who is telling Abhishek Bachchan what to say to blackmail her parents. She then says, "Yeh tumhari pehli kidnapping thi naa? (This was your first kidnapping, right?).

Then there is an 'Aashiq' Rajkummar Rao who is approached by his long lost love, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to help in escaping her husband from the jail. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra who are in love but are not on the same page.

Pankaj Tripathi steals the thunder in the trailer with his acting prowess. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra made their Bollywood debuts together with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The two actresses are sharing screen space again in Ludo.

Fans and fraternity are lauding the impeccable cast of the show.

Aamir Khan praises the trailer.

Mr perfectionist Khan took to Twitter and lauded Anurag Basu. Aamir also urged director Anurag Basu to host a virtual screening for some of his industry colleagues.

The actor tweeted."What a trailer!!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait for Karna padega (How long do I have to wait)? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues ;-)? Love. a."

Abhishek Bachchan thanked the actor for praising the trailer of Ludo.

Riteish Deshmukh also showered praise on the Ludo trailer,

Riteish wrote, "Kickass .....most amazing promo I have seen in recent times... absolutely excited for this one... #Ludo congratulations to the entire team.

Sujoy Ghosh, Sophie Choudry, and Sanjay Gupta were among the members of the film industry who showered praise on the trailer of Ludo.

The film will be streaming from November 12 on Netflix.