Love might be a lonely conqueror, but there is no guarantee that it won't strike you twice, or thrice! Over the years, several celebs have entered the institution of marriage, not once, not twice but thrice. While you know a few of them, there are some, you don't know about. Let's take a look at celebs you didn't know got married thrice.

Lucky Ali: Lucky Ali's marital life has been as colourful and romantic as his songs. Ali's first wife was Meaghan Jane McCleary, from New Zealand who had also appeared in his music album 'O Sanam'. Lucky fell-in-love again and got married to a Persian girl and has two children with her. He has two children from each of his previous marriages. He fell-in-love and tied-the-knot for the third time with a British model and former beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam. Together, they have one son.

Sidharth Roy Kapur: Now, not many know this but Vidya Balan's husband, Sidharth Roy Kapur, has had two failed marriages before tying-the-knot with Vidya. As per reports, his first wife was his childhood friend and his second wife was a producer in the television network.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Known for churning out hits-after-hits, Anupama Chopra's husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, had been married twice before her. His first marriage was with film editor Renu Saluja and the second one was with a shorfilm maker film editor Shabnam Sukhdev. Both his marriages ended in divorce before he fell-in-love with Anupama.

Adnan Sami: Adnan's first marriage was with the actress, Zeba Bakhtiar which lasted for only four years. He then tied-the-knot with Roya Faryabi, an Afghan-origin German girl, in 2010. They have a daughter named Medina.

Kabir Bedi: Kabir Bedi first tied-the-knot with Bengali dancer Protima Bedi. His marriage lasted from 1969 to 1974. He then got married to British-born fashion designer, Susan Humphreys. The marriage was short-lived. He got hitched for the third time with TV presenter Nikki in the 90s which also lasted for a very short period. Kabir took the leap for the fourth time with Parveen Dusanj at the age of 71.