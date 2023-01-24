A portion of a residential building on Prag Narain road here collapsed here on Tuesday evening, and a number of people are feared trapped under the debris. According to reports, at least three people are killed in the tragic incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed SDRF and NDRF teams to rush to the spot and start rescue and relief operations. The Indian Army has also been called in to join the rescue efforts, Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar said, adding that nine people have been rescued.

UP DGP DS Chauhan revealed that around 20-25 people are still trapped inside the building.

The CM has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident. Local residents said that the building collapsed shortly after tremors were felt in the state capital after the quake in Nepal.

Further details are awaited.