Ram Charan Tej is in a hurry to make his father do as many as films he can. After turning into a producer, the Rangasthalam actor is making sure that he bags some really good scripts in order to make sure that his father has good films to do. Also, he is buying the remake rights of films in other languages, which are doing well at the box office.

During the promotions Malayalam promotions of Sye Raa, which happened in Kochi, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together bought the remake rights of his film Lucifer, which is a Mohanlal starrer.

Details about this project to be revealed

It is said that Chiranjeevi is going to star in the official Telugu remake of this film. After Sye Raa, fans of the Megastar expected that the Lucifer remake would go on floors. But he announced a film with Koratala Siva and the film went on floors on Diwali. This film is said to have been titled Acharya Chiranjeevi.

After wrapping up this film, Lucifer Telugu remake will go on floors. Till now, no details about this project have been revealed neither by Ram Charan nor Chiranjeevi.

As per the latest reports, director Sujeeth Reddy, who has directed Prabhas starrer Saaho is going to direct this film. There have been reports that Sujeeth has signed another film with UV Creations. So it is not clear whether it is the same project or not. Also, because Ram Charan bought the rights, it is not yet known whether he will produce the movie under or not. Also, there are chances that he might jointly produce it with UV Creations. An official confirmation is awaited.

But Saaho hasn't collected much at the box office. So will it be a risk giving him the opportunity to directed a Megastar Chiranjeevi film?

On the other hand, speculations are rife that Charan has bought the Telugu remake rights of Malayalam film Driving License too and that he might likely play the lead role in the film. He might even make his father play the lead role. Let us see what this young actor has in mind. Ram Charan is currently busy with RRR, a Rajamouli starrer.