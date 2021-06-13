Megastar Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of his upcoming commercial movie 'Acharya'. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also stars his son Ram Charan Teja in a significant role.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his upcoming movie which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam's hit movie Lucifer. Mohan Raja is to direct this upcoming remake. The tentative title of the movie is 'Kingmaker', though no official confirmation.

Malayalam movie Lucifer's Telugu remake details

There are talks going on that the makers are currently sitting on the changes of the script. Though the actual story of Lucifer is to be intact, some other aspects are to be added to impress the native audience. So, the writers are reportedly working on improving some aspects and adding commercial elements like romance, wit, and action. Also, a few songs would be added, keeping Chiranjeevi's huge fan base in the mind.

This upcoming remake is being produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan is going is working as a co-producer. Thaman who scored some chartbusters in recent times is to compose the music, while writer Lakshmi Bhupala would pen the dialogues.

It is also reported that the makers are looking to rope in the most happening actress to appear alongside Chiranjeevi in this yet-to-be-titled remake (Kingmaker title is considered though).

The makers of the remake have wrapped up with the pre-production works and currently working on the final script. Once the Covid-related situations get better, the team would start shooting by following proper precautions. More details are awaited.

Acharya release update

The release date of Acharya which has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions is yet to get announced. Acharya stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde as a pair, while Kajal Aggarwal stars as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.