Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, widely known as Tiny Dhillon, has been designated as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The appointment, effective from August 25, 2023, has been officially made by President Droupadi Murmu and is set to span a three-year term.

With a notable track record in the military sector, Lt Gen Dhillon's leadership spans through some of the most challenging and critical junctures. Notably, he was at the helm of the 15 Corps during the period encompassing the Pulwama IED blast, Balakote air strikes, and the significant event of Abrogation of Article 370 & 35A. His tenure as the Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, operating under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was characterized by responsibilities involving International Military Cooperation and strategic intelligence.

KJS Dhillon's profound service to the nation

Lt Gen Dhillon's exemplary military service extends over a remarkable 39-year period. Over the course of his esteemed career, he has received several prestigious accolades. These include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, reflecting his unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the armed forces.

The appointment of Lt Gen Dhillon as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIT Mandi carries the promise of bringing his strategic acumen and leadership prowess to the academic realm. With a wealth of experience spanning pivotal national events and intricate intelligence work, Lt Gen Dhillon's stewardship is anticipated to significantly contribute to the development and advancement of the institution.

