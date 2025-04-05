The recent match between Gujrat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned into an emotional affair for Mohammed Siraj. Always backed by Virat Kohli as the player of RCB, this was Siraj's first time on his home ground playing for another team. Now a part of Gujarat Titans, Mohd Siraj was given the task of bowling the first over of the match to the RCB legend.

Playing against RCB

Mohammed Siraj, always cheered for by the Chinnaswamy crowd, was up against them this time. And not just that. The player seemed overwhelmed as he was tasked with bowling to one of his mentors. Siraj seemed to be catching up on his breath as he ran to bowl the over. However, the emotions got the better of him and he stopped midway.

Social media is now abuzz with tweets and comments talking about how the events unfolded.

जब विराट कोहली को पहली बार बाल डालने के लिए सिराज को चुना, गया तो सिराज भावुक हो गए और अपने शब्दों को व्यक्त करने में असमर्थ रहे। बाल ही नहीं फेक पाये यह दृश्य देखकर पूरा स्टेडियम भी भावुक हो गया, क्योंकि यह एक सच्चे गुरु और शिष्य के बीच का अनोखा पल था। #ViratKohli #siraj… pic.twitter.com/PkHalnMzyL — MAAN SINGH YADAV (@yadavmaansingh1) April 4, 2025

Siraj admits he was emotional

The fast bowler also admitted after the match that emotions were running high for him this time. "It was emotional because I played for seven years here (for RCB). There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on," he said.