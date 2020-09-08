No doubt every human being is different from another, but there is a specific pattern followed by every successful person. Social media influencers have been gaining popularity over time, and it has given individuals a chance to earn from their talent without waiting to get employed. Rachid El Khabbachi, also known as JM, is another name in the social media sphere who says he believes in following a set of moral values.

Social media marketing is an appropriate way to tell your target audience about the product or service, and it has been bringing social media influencers under the spotlight. Rachid El Khabbachi, says he is loved by many Instagram users who diligently follow and admire his work, are indirectly approached by brands that collaborate with Khabbachi.

He believes in loyalty as the core ingredient of success. When approached by a brand he claims, he prioritizes keeping up to its needs over all the other business activities. Business relationships are mandatory to maintain, and loyalty to them is what Khabbachi firmly believes. "As long as you're loyal to your business relationships, you will not get disappointed," says the famous lifestyle blogger while reflecting on the moral values he possesses.

"Loyalty is something very important to me, and this is the reason why people like to work with me.", Khabbachi added as he spoke of businesses that he becomes a part of and every collaboration he signs.