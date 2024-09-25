Just like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left no stone unturned in wowing the world with her beauty and grace at the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya walked the ramp for L'Oréal as its brand ambassador and made everyone say that she is worth it. Now, apart from her ramp walk that has become the talk of the town on social media, several BTS videos of the actress have also caught everyone's attention.

In a video doing the rounds, Aishwarya is seen chilling with Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley.

"Aishwarya Rai, Simone Ashley and Eva Longoria being together was not on my bingo card at all for 2024," a user wrote while sharing a video of the trio giggling away.

The former Miss Universe's quirky hairdo and all-black embroidered attire has given social media a lot to talk about.

Social media reactions to the pictures

"Her changed low self esteem is clearly visible from the way she dresses herself up these days- covering her body head to toe. There is nothing wrong with putting on weight and it's healthier to accept the new body and flaunt the curves than hiding behind black coats," wrote a user.

"Aish what is this hairdo, girl lol," wrote another user.

"Lol, she was getting her hair ready," read a comment.

"Sometimes I feel she looks like Slavic woman," read another comment.

"I can only see Paro and Lady Bridgestone chilling together," a social media user opined.

"Look at her back in her element; shining and beautiful. I'm so grateful for divorces," another social media user commented.

"She looks so beautiful... this new hair color has really done her some good and she's lost a little weight," was one of the comments.

Aishwarya Rai's PFW outfit has left social media divided. While some have hailed the goddess of beauty for carrying such a loud outfit, many felt Aishwarya resonated with her inner power and beauty in red.