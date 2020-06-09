A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Kashmir on Tuesday, June 9. The quake occurred in the Kashmir Valley at around 8.15 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 14 Kilometres north of Srinagar city. The co-ordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.21 degrees north and longitude 74.85 degrees east.

However, no report of any casualty or damage to property were reported at the time of filing the report.

Massive damages have been caused due to the quakes in Kashmir in the past because the Valley is located in a highly sensitive seismological region.

Other earthquake incidents

On Monday, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck New Delhi as mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region. This is the thirteenth earthquake to hit the national capital region in the last two months.

Back in 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale caused massive damage on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) killing more than 80,000 people.

