Loveyapa screening: Rekha flaunts sindoor, touches Rajkumar Santoshi, Dharmendra's feet; fans say 'Rajkumar Santoshi is younger than Rekha'

It was a star-studded Tuesday night as veteran actors Rekha and Dharmendra attended the special screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest film, Loveyapa. The screening was also attended by other popular B-towners, including legendary actor Shabana Azmi, Tiger Shroff, and his sister. Several videos of the glamorous evening have surfaced on social media. In the viral videos, Rekha is seen greeting Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Apart from that, it was Rekha's attire that caught the attention of many. In the viral video, the veteran actress is seen flaunting Sindoor while dressed in a stunning white and gold silk saree. She was also seen wearing dark shades.

Rekha greets Aamir Khan and Dharmendra

In another video from the special screening of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan is seen greeting Dharmendra. The two also posed together for the paparazzi. Aamir then touches the feet of veteran actor Dharmendra. As Dharmendra was about to leave, Rekha also touched Dharmendra's feet.

The veteran actress also touched Rajkumar Santoshi's feet as a mark of respect.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Rekha's heartwarming gesture.

A user wrote, "She's at least 2 decades older than him! What is wrong with her..."

Another mentioned, "Santoshji is younger than her.."

Khushi and Junaid talk about BTS moments from the shoot

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, both Junaid and Khushi were busy promoting their film and sharing their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint about Khushi Ji. I am a professional actor too. I used to arrive on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If the call time is 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for arriving early on set. "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me not to come before them. It's a habit I developed in childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start only after I reach the set."