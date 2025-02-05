Aamir Khan's son, actor Junaid Khan, who debuted with the film Maharaj, is gearing up for his second film, the romantic drama Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The film is set to release in theatres on February 7. However, Junaid is facing brutal trolling for his dance moves and expressions, which many netizens have criticized.

A section of social media users feels that Junaid is better suited for serious roles rather than romantic comedies.

Junaid calls himself a misfit for Loveyapa

In an interview, Junaid, son of Aamir Khan, recently mentioned that he was miscast in the film and recalled questioning director Advait Chandan about his casting.

Speaking to Screen, Junaid said, "I was a bit surprised that they wanted me because I felt like my personality was so far from the character. I asked him if he was sure he wanted me to play the role. I wouldn't have cast myself in this part, but Advait (Chandan) and Madhu (Mantena) sir seemed pretty confident."

Both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor also spoke about Loveyapa being a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. Junaid shared, "Advait came to me and said he had the rights to this Tamil film and asked me to watch it. He just told me the premise in one line—that a guy goes to meet the girl's family, and her father asks them to exchange their phones. I loved the premise and was very excited. Pradeep (Ranganathan) sir did a fantastic job in Love Today. He directed, wrote, and acted in the film, and it was amazing."

Earlier, in an interview, Junaid acknowledged his privileged background. "Producers will cast me even without seeing any public presence. Not many actors have that. It's purely because of the family I come from," he told Radio Nasha.

Apart from Junaid and Khushi, the film also features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. Loveyapa releases in theatres on February 7.