Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, makes his theatrical debut with the film Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. The film is released in theatres today, February 7, coinciding with Rose Day.

Loveyapa has been directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha) and is adapted from the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.

The star kids in the film are being trolled mercilessly for their awkward dance moves and lack of chemistry. The title track of the film has not been well received by audiences.

Storyline of Loveyapa

The story revolves around a Gen Z couple—Baani Sharma (Khushi) and Gaurav Sachdeva (Junaid)—who are caught talking on the phone by Baani's father, Atul (Ashutosh Rana). After their relationship is exposed, Atul, before agreeing to their marriage, asks them to exchange their unlocked phones for one night. If they can survive this test, they will be allowed to marry.

However, in a comedy of chaos, both of them discover certain people in each other's phones whom they are connected to. When they confront each other, they casually dismiss it by saying, "He is just a friend," or "She is just a friend."

The story is quintessential for the current generation, which is all about situationships and shallow relationships.

Surprisingly, a section of moviegoers did turn up at cinema halls to watch the film, and the reviews are now out. While some netizens have demanded a refund due to the shoddy storyline and the poor acting of Junaid and Khushi, others enjoyed the rom-com and called it a one-time watch.

A user wrote, "Surprisingly Good. This romantic drama delivers a good message and is relatable to the current generation. #JunaidKhan and #KhushiKapoor shine in their roles, bringing fresh energy to the screen. #Loveyapa's punchlines are humorous, and it doesn't bore you at any point."

Finally A Rom-Com That's Not Too Cringe. #Loveyapa Is Pure Entertainment With A Message ! pic.twitter.com/i8ga3JJvLo — Cine Time (@CineTimee) February 6, 2025

Another mentioned, "Loveyapa is a remake, and we all know it's not as good as the original one. It already looks so bad."

Another drew a comparison to a Himesh Reshammiya film, stating, "#BadassRavikumar destroyed #Loveyapa."

#Loveyapa Review | A very relatable film on relationship, gen G, body shaming, social media#junaidkhan is a brilliant actor, he nailed this character, he is too good in this role, just opposite to his social media image#KhushiKapoor looked promising, she can make a name for… pic.twitter.com/n590L3DqJz — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) February 6, 2025

The third one mentioned, "Khushi Kapoor's performance in Loveyapa is so much better than in Archies, girl has done well, the emotional parts really feel authentic! ❤️ #loveyapareview.."

Pro tip: Apne partner ke saath mat dekhna #Loveyapa! ? Trust me, phone swap ke scenes will create some serious awkward moments! ?But movie is really entertaining love it… pic.twitter.com/JPtt3O7rgL — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 7, 2025

The fourth one mentioned, "#LoveyapaReview: A Complete Remake of #LoveToday. Filled with Gen G relationships, Dialogues. Exchange phones between Leads highlight of the film. Body shaming and dangerous social media & AI scenes are best Scenes.."

Yaar this #Loveyapa is exactly what Bollywood needed! Action movies se bore hogaye the, finally something light and fun! ? That thu thu thu scene had me rolling ? pic.twitter.com/jNfdAJTD4M — ??????? (@iParadox) February 7, 2025

Some even heaped praise on Khushi Kapor's acting.

A user wrote, "Khushi Kapoor has garnered praise for her portrayal, especially in emotionally charged scenes.