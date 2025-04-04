Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor- Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa, which was released in theaters on February 7, 2025, has now dropped on OTT just two months later.

Directed by Chandan, the romantic comedy is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

Apart from Junaid and Khushi, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Taking to Instagram, JioHotstar shared a motion poster featuring Khushi and Junaid. The caption read, "Everything is fair in love & Loveyapa! #Loveyapa is Now Streaming only on JioHotstar."

Despite its star-studded cast, the film failed to impress critics and audiences alike. As soon as it landed on OTT, netizens shared their reviews, calling it a "waste of time" and a "cringe fest." Some, however, found it better than Nadaaniyaan.

One user commented, "Waste of time..."

Another wrote, "Far better than Nadaaniyaan."

A third user stated, "Torturous film."

Loveyapa is the theatrical debut for both Junaid and Khushi. While Junaid Khan's first film was Netflix's Maharaj (2024), Khushi's was The Archies which was released on the streamer in 2023.

The film earned Rs 8.1 crore gross in India in nine days, as per Sacnilk.com. It collected Rs 8.85 crore globally within the same time.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, Khushi and Junaid shared their experience working with each other in the film. "I have one complaint from Khushi ji. Like I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6 am, she reaches sets at 5.30 am. She always arrives early while I always come on time," Junaid had said.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the sets early. "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hair stylist and make-up team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit which I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the sets," she had added.