Salman Khan's Loveratri, which features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, courted controversy last month after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that they will not allow the release of the film. Now, looks like Praveen Togadia's new organisation Hindu Hi Aage is out to create fresh hurdles for Salman Khan and the film.

Govind Parashar, the Agra unit head of the organization, has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for thrashing Salman, who is producing the film, in public. He has accused Salman of hurting Hindu sentiments by naming the movie as Loveratri and by scheduling release during the Hindu festival Navratri, the Hindustan Times reported.

Parashar with a group of protestors burnt posters of Salman's movies at the Bhagwan Talkies crossing in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. They shouted slogans that were against Salman and his film Loveratri.

"The movie is being produced by Salman Khan by distorting 'Navratri' – a religious occasion with which sentiments of lakhs of Hindus are attached. We condemn such intention of Salman Khan and seek a ban on the movie. If it is permitted to be screened, we would oppose it tooth and nail," Parashar told HT.

"We won't tolerate hurting of Hindu sentiments and as city unit president of Hindu Hi Aage I have declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone thrashing cine actor Salman Khan in public," he added.

Talking about the consequences of the Censor Board's decision about the film, Parashar said, "The Censor Board should not allow this movie. If allowed to be screened it would invite angry protests by Hindu Hi Aage and the cinema halls screening the movie would be burnt."

Parashar was earlier associated with Bajrang Dal and had been jailed once for exhibiting firearms at a public area on the occasion of Dussehra.

