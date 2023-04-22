It's Eid today and thousands of Shah Rukh Khan's fans were eagerly waiting outside Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite star. And certainly, Eid is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans from his bungalow Mannat's balcony. Keeping up with the traditions Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans with folded hands from his bungalow's balcony.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam wave at fans from Mannat's balcony

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a white T-shirt and black cargo paired it with sunglasses looking handsome as ever. His outfit was perfect for summer. He was joined by his younger son AbRam. The nine-year-old kid wore a white kurta-pyjama as they waved at fans stationed outside Mannat.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid and extends his regards. He wrote, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak."

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with folded hands, does his signature pose

Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans from his bungalow's balcony. First, the actor stood on a lower plank. After seeing the sea of love from fans, SRK climbed onto the higher platform of his balcony to greet his fans. He then showered his fans with flying kisses, gestured a hug, said namaste and salaam, and spreads his arm to mark the mandatory Eid ritual

Several videos and pictures of SRK sending virtual hugs and kisses on Eid.

A fan account of SRK shared a video of him from his house and wrote, "King Khan waving to the fans gathered outside Mannat will totally make your day ❤️✨."

A comment on the video read, "Eid Mubarak SRK sir ❤️."

King Khan waving to the FANs gathered outside Mannat will totally make your day ❤️✨ #ShahRukhKhan #EidMubarak #EidAlFitr #EidAlFitr2023 #Mannat pic.twitter.com/GgN5pu9lQT — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 22, 2023

One of them also cautioned the actor and wrote, "Gir mat jaye kahi (Don't fall)".

"He does it every single time, he is very humble. God bless," another fan wrote.

Recently, while greeting the media at a press conference Shah Rukh Khan opened up about why he goes to his balcony and greets his fans whenever he is happy. "My elders told me if you are sad, go to the people who love you... We will all have things that go wrong in life. Life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and there will be bad days and we all have our bad days... I am very lucky that I have millions and billions of people who love me. When I am sad, I go to my balcony, when I am happy I go to my balcony. God has blessed me so much that he has given me a permanent balcony ticket."

Upcoming films

SRK is on cloud nine as his film Pathaan has broken all box office records which ended the dry spell at the box office. After the stupendous success of Pathaan, King Khan has two more films lined up this year. SRK will be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee, the movie stars Khan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. Further, he also has Dunki in the pipeline, which will feature him alongside Taapsee Pannu.