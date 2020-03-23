While the effect of coronavirus spread has surely taken the whole country in its grip and has forced everyone to take preventive measures. It was a day of standing up in the face of adversity as people from all walks of life throughout the country not only participated in the 'Janta Curfew' and made it a success.

They also came out in support of those brave hearts who, in the time of such distress are risking their own lives to ensure that ours run smoothly. As urged by the prime minister, while most people kept to themselves while showing their gratitude for these 'corona commandos', celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together in Mumbai at latter's apartment.

This was also for the first time the couple had been spotted together since the recent turn of events which has forced many celebrities to go into self-isolation and follow social distancing norm. Ever since these lovebirds have accepted their relationship they have been one of the most talked-about couples of b-town.

Malaika who is best known for her mesmerizing dance moves in blockbuster movies like 'Dabbang', 'Housefull 2' got together with handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor after her split from husband Arbaz Khan. The couple has been spotted several times together while holding hands at parties, events and dinners.

Recently, ditching Malaika, Arjun planned a virtual movie date with Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, it's not what you think. Being quarantined, he was passing his time by binging on Leo's oscar-winning movie, The Revenant. Malaika Arora was previously happily married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan.

When their eighteen-year-long relationship came to an end, she started dating Bollywood hunk, Arjun Kapoor. These lovebirds kept their relationship a secret until Malaika's divorce was confirmed. Soon after that, Malla removed the surname 'Khan' from her social media accounts. The duo is often seen together on dinner dates.