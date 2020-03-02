Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor have been giving major relationship goals to the fans ever since they have started to date. From vacation pictures to getting clicked at functions, the power-couple perfectly compliment each other. Although the couple has been surrounded by the wedding rumours for a long time now, both of them have not cleared the cloud around the same yet.

Recently, Malaika and Arjun were spotted enjoying each other's company at a dinner date. Both of them were snapped by paparazzi outside the restaurant in Mumbai. While Malaika was spotted in a white plain summer dress, 2 States fame Arjun was seen in a Black t-shirt, cargo pants and slippers. The dancing diva kept it simple by donning a no-makeup look with open hair. Arjun completed his look with a cap and night sunglasses.

As per the sources, due to crowded Mumbai restaurant, the couple had to settle for the take away as all the tables were reserved. While Malaika was seen heading towards the car, holding the package in her hand, Arjun clicked some selfies with his fans, in the middle.

Can you hear the wedding bells?

The couple was quite secretive about their relationship before 2018. Ever since these lovebirds have come into the limelight, rumours of them getting married have been going around the internet.

Fans have been speculating everything, be it wedding date, locations to the guest list and the name of the designer the groom and the bride will be wearing. Although, clearing the clouds around the same Malaika state that's it is 'media made'. She stated, "You guys start these rumours. You ask you all quell it. You all bring it up. So I guess, yes,"

Although later she clarified there is no such thing right now. "Rumours will be rumours. The day I have something to share or talk about, I will certainly do that like I've been honest all along," she stated.

Talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor told media, "If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage? I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don't care about what the world has to say. I think jumping the gun is silly."

On the work front, Malaika will soon be judging 'India's Best Dancer' along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. The show will premiere on February 29, 2020, on Sony Entertainment Television. Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in India's Most Wanted, will be reportedly seen with Rakul Preet in an upcoming family comedy flick.