1.Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video

Paatal Lok is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller television series on Amazon Prime Video, created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The first season of Paatal Lok premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May 2020.

The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.

The first season is about a disillusioned cop, Hathiram Chowdhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong.

As he gets caught in the investigation, he gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld.

Paatal Lok is inspired by traditional concepts of Svarga, Dharti, and Paatal (heaven, earth, and the Underworld), as metaphors for the different classes of India and the four estates, with Paatal (Underworld) being served as the prime phase of the storyline, which takes place in East Delhi, Delhi.

Ahlawat, Singh, and Panag reprised their roles in the second season (set amidst political turmoil in Nagaland) and were joined by Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Prashant Tamang.

2. Sacred Games Netflix

Sacred Games is an Indian Hindi-language neo-noir crime thriller television series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

It is India's first Netflix original series.The series follows Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a troubled police officer in Mumbai who receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), warning him to save the city within 25 days. As the series unfolds, it chronicles the intense events that follow this ominous call.

3. She Netflix

She is an Indian crime drama television series created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry. Directed by Arif Ali, the series stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, and Kishore.

It follows the story of an undercover assignment that becomes a timid Mumbai constable's road to empowerment, as she realizes her potential.

It revolves around a female constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. She premiered on Netflix on 20 March 2020.

4. Locked Aha

Locked is an Indian Telugu-language crime thriller streaming television miniseries written and directed by Pradeep Deva Kumar.

It stars Satya Dev, Samyukta Hornad, Sri Lakshmi, Keshav Deepak, Aberaam Varma, Vasu Inturi, Bindu Pagidimarri, and John Kottoly.

The plot follows Dr. Anand Chakravarthy (Satya Dev), a neurosurgeon who is trapped inside his own mansion with uninvited guests and robbers. Season 1 has 7 episodes and premiered on Aha on 25 March 2020.