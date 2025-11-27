With each passing day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, continues to make headlines with new updates and leaked pictures from the sets. Needless to say, the shoot is progressing in full swing.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia's retro look was leaked online, showing the duo twinning in white. Now, a new photo has surfaced featuring Ranbir and Vicky dressed in full Air Force uniforms, standing beside a fighter jet.

Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's pilot look

The picture, shared by industry handle The Climax India, shows Ranbir and Vicky posing with a fan next to a MiG-21 jet. The post read, "Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!"

In the photo, both actors sport matching mustaches, aviator sunglasses, and confident stances, exuding classic pilot charm. Fans quickly noted how similar they looked, almost "twinning" in their uniforms. Another solo shot of Ranbir as a pilot also surfaced online, further sparking curiosity around Bhansali's wartime romance.

However, the joint picture of Vicky and Ranbir triggered mixed reactions. Many pointed out the stark difference in their complexions, with Vicky appearing noticeably darker and Ranbir much fairer. Some users praised Ranbir's look, while others made unflattering comparisons, saying Vicky "looked like a car washer."

After Major and Field Marshal Vicky Kaushal is all set to play Indian Air Force officer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War ?

Several netizens also called out the colorist remarks, defending Vicky and criticizing the obsession with fairness.

One user wrote, "Indians and their obsession with fair skin lmaooo. Colourism at its finest. Indians forget that we're all BROWN, not WHITE."

Another commented, "Nah man, Ranbir in person looks great, seen him a few times at RK Studio and once during a match — but Vicky looks normal. If Vicky wasn't a great actor and celeb, we wouldn't call him good-looking or anything."

A third user added, "A terrible look for Vicky idk what happened to him..."

About Love and War film

The film reportedly centres on a love triangle between two Air Force officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, with Alia as the woman caught between them. Set against the backdrop of war, the film is expected to mix emotional drama with Bhansali's trademark grand visuals.