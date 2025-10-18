Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most anticipated films, set to release next year. Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky are busy shooting for their respective parts. Although most parts of the film have wrapped up, a few chunks are still left.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to catch the official first look of the film. Amid the anticipation, Alia Bhatt's first look from the film has leaked online. In the viral photo, Alia Bhatt exudes vintage charm, looking elegant in an ivory and rose-gold sequined saree. Her hair is tied into a large bun, while she sports heavy eye makeup and a nose pin.

Sharing the picture on Reddit, someone wrote, "Alia Bhatt's exclusive first look from Love And War."

Take a look:

Reacting to the photo, netizens compared her to many actors who have donned a similar look. Many were also reminded of the film Bombay Velvet.

A user wrote, "If this is her look, then SLB has successfully achieved the Divya Dutta-fication of Alia."

Another mentioned, "Bombay Velvet 2."

The next user wrote, "The more I see from this movie, the more cringe I feel. Between RK and VK moustaches and Alia giving wannabe energy, it looks like a sequel to Bombay Velvet."

The next one said, "It's giving Anushka in BV (Bombay Velvet).."

Another took a dig and said, "For 2025 she'll have filmfare for Alpha and for 2026 Love and War. Next 2 years ka slot filled hai so better luck next time to others ladies.."

A comment read, "It's a remake of Sangam. Ranbir playing grey shade character. Vicky playing a nice guy. Both fighting for Alia in the movie."

Many were of the view that it looks like a Sangam remake. Ever since the film Love & War was announced, it has been rumoured that the film is a remake or heavily inspired by the 1964 classic Sangam. That iconic film was a massive blockbuster and a dramatic love triangle directed by Ranbir Kapoor's own grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

A Redditor even shared how Vicky, Ranbir, and Alia starkly resemble the original cast of Sangam.

The original Sangam starred Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjayanthimala. The story of two friends falling in love with the same woman.

About Love & War

The film was announced in January 2024. The announcement post on Instagram mentioned: "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

Later, the release date of the film was shifted to 20 March. It will now arrive in theatres during the festive week of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.