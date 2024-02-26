Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday on February 24. The maverick director hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs. From Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, mom-to-be Richa Chadha along with her actor-husband Ali Fazal among others amplified the glam quotient.

However, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh skipped the birthday bash.

Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal's bromance at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash grabs attention

Several videos and pictures from the birthday bash surfaced online. Amid all the clips that have been floating around, the internet is smitten with camaraderie. Sanju duo Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were seen sharing a warm hug before leaving.

The video shows the bromance between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The clip shows, that after the party, Vicky was discussing something while Ranbir and Alia entered the frame. After which, the duo hugged each other tightly while Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia were standing next to them.

Another video shows, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor departing in Vicky's car from Sanjay Leela's birthday celebration, while Alia Bhatt left separately in her car.

Netizens couldn't fathom the fact that Ranbir and Vicky hugged and dragged Katrina Kaif in between. A section of fans also said that Ranbir has moved on and is happy with his family while Katrina and Vicky are enjoying marital bliss.

A user wrote, "They had already worked together before. Their fathers are from the industry, so nothing is surprising. The only weird thing is that Vicky is the husband of Katrina Kaif. This is a new normal in the industry. A few years back, it wasn't normal to befriend with ex or ex's spouse. But now it's normal. The world is becoming more materialistic. We are humans who are obsessed with success and money for that we can change anything abnormal way to normal."

Another mentioned, "How will Katrina feel?"

The third one said, "This is called having a secure personality. Both are content with the life they are leading, and it's about time other people should accept it as well."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the bash together

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a golden traditional suit. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denim. Both of them arrived together at the birthday party venue. Ranbir also waved at the paparazzi from inside their car.

Rani Mukerji wore a striped shirt and pants for the bash. She smiled for the paparazzi.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen attending the party in his casual best. Richa Chadha opted for the multi-coloured outfit and waved at the media stationed outside the venue.

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a black outfit.

For the unversed, Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia will headline Bhansali's new film, Love & War. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster, which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga LOVE & WAR starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with Heeramandi, which will be out on OTT this year. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal will star in the web series. Talking about it, Bhansali had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore."

He also added, "It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore, I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."