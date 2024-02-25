It was a star-studded birthday bash of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and who's who from the B-town attended the bash. Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, and mom-to-be Richa Chadha among others amped up the glam quotient and attended the birthday party of the filmmaker in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities reaching for the bash on Saturday evening emerged on the social media platform

Alia Bhatt wears ethnic for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the bash together.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a golden traditional suit. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denims. Both of them arrived together at the birthday party venue. Ranbir also waved at the paparazzi from inside their car.

Rani Mukerji wore a striped shirt and pants for the bash. She smiled for the paparazzi.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen attending the party in his casual best. Richa Chadha opted for a multi-coloured outfit and waved at the media stationed outside the venue.

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a black outfit.

Ranveer, Deepika, and Katrina were missing from the bash.

One of the clips shows, Vicky hugging Ranbir as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia stood smiling near them.

For the unversed, Ranbir, Vicky and Alia will headline Bhansali's new film Love & War. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster, which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga LOVE & WAR starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with Heeramandi, which will be out on OTT this year. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal will star in the web series. Talking about it, Bhansali had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore."

He also added, "It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore, I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."