Congratulations are in order for TV actor Surbhi Jyoti as she tied the knot with her long-term beau Sumit Suri. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Sunday (October 27), at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family members.

Surbhi and Sumit in a collaboration post of their from D-day wrote, "Shubh Vivah. 27/10/2024."

The series of pictures dropped by the couple is no less than a perfect fairytale wedding, wherein culture and tradition meet simplicity.

Bride Surbhi looks beautiful beyond words in red and ivory lehenga choli. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for his special day. In the first picture, Surbhi and Sumit were seen taking the saat pheras as part of the Hindu ceremony. Sumit walked behind Surbhi as they walked around the holy fire.

Who all attended Surbhi and Sumit's wedding?

The couple's friends from the industry, including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan, and Vishal Singh, among others graced their presence at the wedding.

Pre-wedding festivities of Surbhi and Sumit

Earlier this morning, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri dropped photos from their fun-filled haldi ceremony. Surbhi looked pretty in a yellow Anarkali suit. Sumit, on the other hand, wore a pastel-coloured kurta. Sharing the post on Instagram, they wrote, "Yellow Love Affair."

On Friday, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri announced their wedding on Instagram. Surbhi shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding festivities and wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

In May this year, Surbhi Jyoti made her relationship with Sumit Suri's Instagram official. Sharing the post on Instagram, Surbhi wrote, "Birthday 2024."

As per reports, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The couple played the roles of a bride and groom.

Work Front

Surbhi Jyoti has been part of several TV shows, including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others.