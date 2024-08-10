'Of love, hugs and victory': Abhishek Bachchan hugs emotional Neeraj Chopra; Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi posed with silver medalist

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra missed out on gold to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a new record with a 92.97m throw. This is Neeraj's second Olympic medal. India's Neeraj clinched a silver medal in the Olympics.

Apart from athletes' family members, and coaches, Bollywood celebrities also cheered for Indian athletes at the Olympics. From Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan among other stars was seen in the stands cheering for the biggest game Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw.

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Neeraj Chopra post his silver win at the Paris Olympics in 2024

After winning silver not only the entire nation but also Celebes cheered for Neeraj. The star Javelin thrower was disappointed and disheartened about missing out on gold. He was teary-eyed and seemed choked. He didn't smile at all. Seeing sadness about missing out on a gold medal, Abhishek Bachchan hugged him.

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Neeraj Chopra post his silver win at the Paris Olympics in 2024

The actor was in the stadium when Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final. Abhishek Bachchan is seen hugging emotional Neeraj Chopra.

The video won hearts and fans lauded Abhishek for doing so.

The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Abhishek Bachchan on X (earlier known as Twitter). The caption on the video shared by a fan page read, "Abhishek Sir Congrats Neeraj and give him love. #AbhishekBachchan and Neeraj Chopra make the nation Proud. Well done! Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning the Silver medal for India."

Nice gesture by Abhishek Bachchan and you make the nation proud. Well done!

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the Silver ? medal for India. ??#NeerajChopra #JavelinThrow#OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/YdPO9wc1yg — Sanjana Ganesan ?? (@iSanjanaGanesan) August 9, 2024

Apart from Abhishek, in a video, Neeraj Chopra spoke on the podium about the win and how great it felt to represent India at the Olympics. As he showed off his medal, the people present there hooted, clapped and cheered for him. Lara Duuta also shared a photo in which she and her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, posed with Neeraj.

Taking to Instagram stories, Lara shared her daughter Saira posing with Neeraj.

Sharing the pictures, Lara wrote, "The man of the hour!! @neeraj__chopra!! (Clapping hands emoji). It was incredible to watch him and @arshadnadeem29 compete yesterday!! Champions all round!!"

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his performance said it was time to assess his performance and focus on future improvements. "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It's time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance," Chopra told ANI.

"If mothers ran the world, there would be no hate, no wars. #ArshadNadeem's mother: 'Neeraj Chopra is like a son to me. I prayed for him too.' (courtesy indyurdu) #NeerajChopra's mother: 'We're happy with silver. The one who won gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child.'"… pic.twitter.com/IWM78tCwpI — PTI GOJRA (@PTI_Gojra) August 9, 2024

He added, "I have faith in myself, and I know I'll reach that milestone someday. Holding your flag and winning a medal for your country is an incredible feeling."

Both Neeraj Chopra and Nadeem are good friends off the field despite being rivals on it. Neeraj has helped Nadeem and supported him on multiple occasions.

Both Neeraj and Nadeem's mother lauded their son and also their opponent.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

"Nadeem is also good, he plays well, there is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver there is no difference for us," she added in the interview.

Nadeem's mother said "He is also like my son. He is Nadeem's friend and also his brother. Wins and losses are part of the sport. May god bless him, may he win medals. They are like brothers, I've prayed for Neeraj too," Arshad's mother said in an interview.

"I am thankful to the entire Pakistan for the support they lent to Nadeem, the prayers they offered for my son", she added.