This Valentine's season, Bangalore airport exported 2,73,000 kgs of roses to 41 international and domestic destinations.

This included a despatch of roses weighing 1.73 lakh kg and 1.03 lakh kg to international and domestic destinations respectively.

A total of 6.4 million rose stems were flown across the globe. Some of these included cities such as Singapore, London, Kuala Lumpur, Beirut, Manila and Auckland, an official release from the operator of Kempe Gowda international airport said.

The city airport had exported 5.2 million rose stems in 2018.

Close to 2.6 million stems were sent to domestic airports of Kolkata, Delhi, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai and Ahmedabad among others.

These transfers were facilitated by the Cargo service operators at KIA, Air India SATS Airport Services Limited and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bengaluru Pvt Ltd.