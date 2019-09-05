Director Dhyan Sreenivasan's Tamil-Malayalam movie Love Action Drama (LAD) featuring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Love Action Drama is a romantic action drama film and Dhyan Sreenivasan, who is making his directorial debut, has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Funtastic Films. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and the runtime is 2.22 hours.

Love Action Drama story: The film is about the marital discord caused by an average-looking husband's inferiority complex. How he goes through all kinds of action to impress the girl he is in love with a hope to marry her forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara have delivered brilliant performances and the magical chemistry between the two is the highlight of Love Action Drama. Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, prajin padmanabhan, Durga Krishna, Basil Joseph, Sreenivasan and others have done justice to the role and they are also among the assets of the movie, says the audience.

Love Action Drama review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

Muhammad Adhil @urstrulyadhil

Halfway #LoveActionDrama : Typical Nivin kinda entertainer.Few comedies works, few flat.Picks up well towards interval.Watchable so far.

Riyas Alpha @riyasalpha

#LoveActionDrama First Half - An average first half with 15 minutes prior to interval is interesting. Rich Making. Good Performances. Yet to convey the story. But interval portions opens upon to an expectation of an interesting second half. Jokes - some clicked, others misfired

The Unpaid Critic @itz_scb

#LoveActionDrama First Half - A good first half. Rich Making. Good Performances. Interval portions opens upon to an expectation of an interesting second half.. Waiting

Friday Matinee @VRFridayMatinee

#LoveActionDrama First Half - An average first half with 15 minutes prior to interval is interesting. Rich Making. Good Performances. Yet to convey the story. But interval portions opens upon to an expectation of an interesting second half. Jokes - some clicked, others misfired

MollywoodBoxOffice @MollywoodBo1

#LoveActionDrama Interval A Decent First Half with some good comedies nd usual Nivin Mannerism's. Getting More Interesting towards interval portions Nayan's as usual Awaiting Second Half.

Cine Maniac @cinemamaniacss

#LoveActionDrama First half A Fun ride so far @NivinOfficial back in action @NivinOfficial - @AjuVarghesee combo is a treat to watch Colourful,rich visuals & Songs,BGM by Shaan is good Good Job #Dhyan Good So Far

Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1

#LoveActionDrama interval: Decent fun watch so far. Nothing new but Dhyan banks quiet fairly on Nivin's comedy timing though it's his usual style.Pretty Nayan.Music

Plumeria Movies

#LoveActionDrama (1st half) - a wonderful entertainer till. Enjoying the mood of 'Kudukku Pottiya Kuppaayam'.

Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

#LoveActionDrama above avg first half. #Nivin - Aju combo Nayans 2nd half running...!

Kerala Box Office Updates @KeralaBoxOffees