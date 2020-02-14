Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has finally hit the theatres and early reviews have already started pouring in on social media. Special screenings have already taken place and film critics were not so impressed by this modern love saga.

According to early reviews, Love Aaj Kal doesn't live up to the mark and fails to strike a chord with the audience. The performances are fairly well as Sara and Kartik fail to step out of their comfort zone. Critics have strictly recommended it for those who want to see Sara and Kartik on the big screen.

The Times of India: "'Love Aaj Kal' sets off to celebrate complex characters and dysfunctional relationships, with the universal emotion of love at its core. It creates some emotional moments along the way, but doesn't quite leave you spellbound."

Rating: 3 Stars out of 5.

Gulf News: "Put a ring on this if you are in the mood to watch earnest performances, that tend to go overdramatic, and warped lovers who like complicating their love lives for no good reason."

Rating: 2 Stars out of 5.

Khaleej Times: "Love Aaj Kal serves as a superficial testimony to modern day romance - if this is what modern love looks and feels like, no thanks, we want none of it. The movie is rated 15-plus in the UAE and many of the intimate scenes between the lead couple have been chopped off leading to a slightly disjointed screenplay."

Rating: "2.5 Stars out of 5.

Masala: "As for performances, Sara is over the top and her character arc is rather confused. Kartik plays the 90s kid well, getting the shyness and awkwardness spot on. It is nice to see the actor step out of his comfort zone and take on a new role and he does it well. But it is Randeep's deep voice and eyes that you moon over. In a confused film, he makes the most sense. At the end of it all, when Veer and Zoe finally make some sense of what they want, we are beyond caring. Sorry, this is not the 'Modern Love' lesson we needed this V-day. A re-run of Geet and Aditya would have been just fine!"

Rating: 2 Stars out of 5.